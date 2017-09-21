Women’s football: Millwall Lionesses boss Burch staying grounded as FA WSL 2 season kicks off this weekend

Lee Burch knows that hopes are high for Millwall Lionesses as they kick off their FA WSL 2 season at home to Watford Ladies on Sunday.

The South Londoners finished third in the Spring Series.

Lionesses manager Burch said: “Millwall have never finished above third from bottom in any full season in the Super League. As well as we did in the Spring Series, it’s about making sure we show it wasn’t just a fluke.

“The only teams that finished above us in the Spring Series were Doncaster and Everton, and they got promoted off the back of Notts County folding. We managed to beat both.

“We’ll take it one game at a time and not get too excited. I’ve seen a preview where every team are saying they are going to be up there going for the title. There are going to be tight games.”

Millwall have signed Charlie Devlin on a permanent basis after an impressive loan from Arsenal in the Spring Series. Another ex-Gunner is Rianna Dean.

“Charlie was unreal for us and her performances have got her back into England Youth recognition,” said Burch. “She was previously in our academy system.

“Rianna scored 40 goals in 20 games for Arsenal’s development side. She was wanted by a host of clubs, I’m really pleased to get her. She’s another England Youth international ready to burst onto the scene.

“Rianna has got the potential to be one of the top goalscorers in this league.

“We’ve signed Viki Wotton from Watford. She has lots of good experience at this level. Megan Alexander has come from Bristol City and has won promotion from this division.

“The main thing was securing all the players from last season. We did that bar one, we lost Sarah Kempson to Lewes.”

The game is a 2pm kick-off at Fisher’s St Paul’s Sports Ground.

Charlton Athletic Women host C&K Basildon Ladies at Sporting Club Thamesmead on Sunday (2pm) in the FA WPL Southern Division.

Crystal Palace Ladies are in FA WLP Cup action as they face Poole Town Ladies. The match is at St Andrew’s FC.