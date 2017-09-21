Charlton Athletic players to be told today who starts against Bury

Karl Robinson will tell his Charlton Athletic players today who is starting against Bury this weekend – and has a decision to make over replacing the suspended Ricky Holmes.

The winger, so often a matchwinner for the Addicks, serves a one-game suspension for the match at The Valley.

And Robinson has a number of permutations in his head. He said: “Joe Dodoo may be a possibility. But I could put Ez [Konsa] in midfield and go 4-4-2.

“But we have been playing Billy Clarke as a striker, so we have always had two. It’s just that sometimes it is a little bit withdrawn.

“I know the team. The players will be told today.

“Saturday is a big occasion for us. Bury have got good players coming back fit and they were tipped as one of the favourites for promotion with the players they have brought in. We have got to be ready for the challenge.

“With Bury it could just be bad luck or finishing. It shows with our results, at not stage did I feel like we should have lost at Gillingham. I still feel disappointed.

“It’s weird, you hear me talking about Plymouth and Gillingham but not about Wigan – that’s because we deserved to lose that day. I get frustrated when we haven’t won matches that we should have.”