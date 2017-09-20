Blues to face Everton in 4th round of League Cup

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Chelsea will face Premier League opposition Everton in the 4th round of the Carabao Cup following their 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest tonight.
The Blues will play at the Bridge in the week commencing October 23.
The full draw is:
Bristol City v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v West Ham
Arsenal v Norwich
Chelsea v Everton
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Swansea v Manchester United
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Leicester City v Leeds United

