Blues to face Everton in 4th round of League Cup

Chelsea will face Premier League opposition Everton in the 4th round of the Carabao Cup following their 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest tonight.
The Blues will play at the Bridge in the week commencing October 23.
The full draw is:
Bristol City v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v West Ham
Arsenal v Norwich
Chelsea v Everton
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Swansea v Manchester United
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Leicester City v Leeds United
