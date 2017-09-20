Millwall’s win over Leeds United proves they can flourish in Championship – especially with fearsome Den record

If Millwall fans had any doubts about their side’s ability to stay at Championship level, they should be forgotten now.

Not only can the Lions survive at this level – they can prosper.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United proved that. This was a one-sided battering by the South Londoners even if the scoreline makes it look a more close-run encounter.

The only thing that the Yorkshire club took away from The Den was that despite being second best in every department they still stayed top of the Championship table.

United arrived in SE16 as the only unbeaten side in the division, most goals scored and least conceded.

But anyone expecting Millwall to be impressed by that – much less feel inferior – doesn’t know how Neil Harris’ side roll.

The home side had 20 shots, six of those on target, while Leeds managed had just one which did not even force Jordan Archer into a save. The corner count was 14-2 in the Lions’ favour.

“We were better at Forest in the first game of the season,” was Harris’ response when asked if this had been Millwall’s most complete performance.

But I’d say this has to be their best display, purely because they came away with the victory – only their second of the campaign.

You wondered if the breakthrough would come as Millwall produced a controlled siege on the Leeds goal, particularly in the second half as they ramped up the intensity even further.

Felix Wiedwald was lucky that Shaun Hutchinson and Steve Morison both struck shots straight at him while Jed Wallace’s low volley from the edge of the box pinged back off the base of the left post.

Millwall can claim not to have had their just rewards this season, but finally broke Leeds’ resistance 17 minutes from the end of normal time.

Pontus Jansson failed to cut out Wallace’s pass and Fred Onyedinma arrived a split second before Conor Shaughnessy to stab the ball into the path of Aiden O’Brien, who slotted into the net.

George Saville had a chance to make it 2-0 on 87 minutes but blazed over after playing a neat one-two with Morison.

“Did you miss us?” read one banner held up by Millwall fans. The renewal of this unusual rivalry with Leeds has continued where it left off – with the Lions enjoying the meetings on their own turf.

It is now eight wins from the last nine matches against United at The Den.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Millwall were sensational.

They played over 45 minutes down to 10 men last Tuesday at QPR and also had a red card at Wolves the previous weekend when O’Brien was sent off midway through the second half.

But despite that they played at a pace and ferocity which Leeds could not live with – their verve not dropping right up until the final whistle. There was to be no respite for the table-toppers, no opportunities to take a breather.

The Lions will be a force at The Den. I tweeted during the 4-3 defeat to Ipswich in mid-August that no side will get an easy ride there. Norwich crumbled. Leeds were not allowed to get out of first gear. Bolton were hugely lucky to get a point.

Millwall have won 15, drawn five and lost just twice at home since December 10.

There is a discipline to the way that they play, a clear gameplan where players know what is expected of them.

Harris’ approach has echoes of Sean Dyche at Burnley. The likelihood is that the Lions legend will attract interest if he continues to work his magic – especially when you consider that financially his current club is miles away from some of their competitors.

Back-to-back play-off finals after relegation from the Championship, a promotion at Wembley and now looking like an outfit who do not need to worry about an instant return to the third tier – that is impressive.

It’s a little unfair to single out players for praise at the weekend because it was all about the strength of Millwall as a unit and every component doing their job to faultless levels.

You have got to mention how well Onyedinma did stepping in for the suspended Lee Gregory. It was not just the youngster’s pace which troubled Leeds – another key area he excelled at was holding the ball up.

If he can contribute the same amount at Preston on Saturday and then Reading in a week’s time it will leave Harris with a really tough call to make on who starts alongside Morison.

Wallace was a potent attacking force down the right and had Vurnon Anita on toast. Time and again he beat the former Newcastle man with a series of crosses just missing a finishing touch.