Patient approach has paid off with ex-Wolves men – Millwall boss Harris on giving young players time to develop

Millwall give their young players time – and that patient approach comes good in the end.

That’s the verdict of Lions manager Neil Harris, who believes it is already yielding results with the likes of George Saville and Jed Wallace.

Both players were snapped up from Wolves in the close-season and have been instrumental to the South London club’s solid start to life in the Championship.

And Fred Onyedinma produced his best display of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Harris said: “It is a tough thing for young players. Fred is a lot younger than Aiden [O’Brien], Jordan [Archer], Jed and George. Consistency is the hardest aspect to get to your game.

“That becomes a frustration to people – how a young player can be so good and then have a couple of disappointing games.

“I try to be careful in what I say. We’ve been patient with Aiden and been rewarded in the end with the goals he has scored. And we’re maybe reaping the rewards with Jed and George – where Wolves didn’t want to be patient with them. I will be.

“Fred has got all the potential to be a top, top player. His performance on Saturday was outstanding.

“At moments he needs a little more quality in his final end product but consistency will come in those areas.

“His attributes scared the life out of Leeds and he’s had some good cameo performances off the bench.

“He played a huge part last season in our 19 games unbeaten where we had so many clean sheets.

“When chances come in the wide areas or up front he has to grasp it. He did that at the weekend.”