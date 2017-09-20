Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Charlton’s forgotten man is a long way from first-team return

Charlton’s forgotten man is a long way from first-team return

By Richard Cawley -
0
662
Harry Lennon, Charlton Athletic

Charlton manager Karl Robinson admits that Harry Lennon has plenty of work to do before he is back in first-team contention.

The 22-year-old centre-back has not played a competitive game for the Addicks since November 2016.

Robinson, speaking to the South London Press last Thursday, said: “Harry has been sent for external treatment. He has been with a groin specialist for two weeks and feels he is going in the right direction.

“He’s running pain-free. Hopefully the bone bruising has healed. It’s just about getting a pre-season into him but he is a long, long way away. He has been out for 12 months now.

“He’s a great lad and an academy product. I feel sorry for him. He got injured at the beginning of the summer last year, came back in my first training session and it went again.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Charlton’s forgotten man is a long way from first-team return