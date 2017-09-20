Charlton’s forgotten man is a long way from first-team return

Charlton manager Karl Robinson admits that Harry Lennon has plenty of work to do before he is back in first-team contention.

The 22-year-old centre-back has not played a competitive game for the Addicks since November 2016.

Robinson, speaking to the South London Press last Thursday, said: “Harry has been sent for external treatment. He has been with a groin specialist for two weeks and feels he is going in the right direction.

“He’s running pain-free. Hopefully the bone bruising has healed. It’s just about getting a pre-season into him but he is a long, long way away. He has been out for 12 months now.

“He’s a great lad and an academy product. I feel sorry for him. He got injured at the beginning of the summer last year, came back in my first training session and it went again.”