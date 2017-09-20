Pape Souare: My return to action was special – I owe Crystal Palace fans a big thank you

Pape Souare thanked Crystal Palace’s fans after making his competitive return to action – just over a year since a car crash left him with career-threatening injuries.

The left-back got the biggest cheer of the night in Tuesday’s 1-0 EFL Cup win over Huddersfield as he replaced Jeffrey Schlupp at the start of the second half.

Souare had to be airlifted to hospital after his accident and suffered a broken thighbone and jaw. Specialists told him that he was lucky to escape breaking his spine and possibly being paralysed.

Since then it has been hard graft for the Senegalese international with his outing against the Terriers ending 373 days out of the first-team picture.

Asked if he was emotional at the reception he got, Souare said: “Yeah, definitely. That touched me a lot. I give everything for them.

“It made me happy. It is a good feeling to be on the pitch. I just want to say thanks to the fans and everyone at the club.

“This is my first big injury since I was a footballer. It is a fantastic feeling to be back.

“It is all about the work the club did with me. The physios and doctors. I want to thanks the hospital, the ambulance – everyone. Here playing again is for them as well.”

Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: “I was concerned about Pape in the first five or 10 minutes, struggling a little bit.

“He might find the pace and intensity difficult, but he got through that and made two very important challenges coming through from left-back.

“We’ve got to be cautious and patient with him. You don’t have a year out of football with the injuries he’s had to recover from, he’s done ever so well to get on that field at all.

“We just have to keep training him, getting him some more games, so he comes back to the player he was before the horrific accident.

“There was a risk playing him against a very physically powerful team. I threw him in at the deep end and he came out swimming.”