MISSING GIRL: Have you seen Mya?

Family and friends, as well as the police are appealing for information to find a girl, 16, who has gone missing.

Dan Jeffery, the uncle of Mya Recardo is desperate to find, Mya who has been missing from her home in Bromley for more than 60 hours.

Dan said: “My niece has gone missing and has now been missing for 60 hours. We are getting desperate, as she also has medicine for her epilepsy and could come to serious harm if she doesn’t take it. She is also very vulnerable and only just turned 16.

If you have see Mya call Dan on 07886 787 116.

Or use the contact details in the picture.

https://twitter.com/MPSBromley /status/910133238189801472