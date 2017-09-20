Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Crystal Palace rock Mamadou Sakho set to be available for Manchester City match

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho applauds the fans after the Carabao Cup, third round match at Selhurst Park, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Mamadou Sakho is in contention for Crystal Palace’s trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

The French centre-back had his first competitive outing since his permanent transfer from Liverpool in Tuesday’s 1-0 EFL Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson said: “He was excellent.

“He hasn’t been able to train as much as he’d like. We were worried about his level of fitness and surprised he lasted as long as he did.

“It wasn’t Mamadou being desperate to come off but, as a precaution, we thought he should come off after 70 minutes. I think he will be ready [on Saturday]. We’ve got three more days. He’s in contention.”

 

