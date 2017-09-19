Crystal Palace 1 Huddersfield Town 0 – Eagles into next round of EFL Cup as Sakho and Souare make returns

Bakary Sako’s first-half goal handed new Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson a first win as the South London club booked their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

A notable moment came at the start of the second-half as Pape Souare – out for over a year after serious injuries suffered in a major car crash – made his return to competitive football.

And there was also a first outing of the campaign for Mamadou Sakho, signed from Liverpool at the end of the transfer window. The big Frenchman was a talismanic presence in the previous campaign as they secured Premier League safety – and once again he brought calm to the backline.

Palace took the lead in the 13th minute from Andros Townsend’s corner. While it was whipped in with venom and precision, you have to question how Sako got an unchallenged head on the ball. The former Wolves man guided it home from close-range.

The Eagles produced some confident approach play without having the finishing touch. Joel Coleman in the Huddersfield goal was largely left dealing with efforts straight at him for the remainder of the half.

The visitors, who mirrored the hosts in making nine changes from that starting line-up in their last Premier League match, really struggled to make an impact. That lack of quality was summed up by Tom Ince – a former loanee at Selhurst Park – sending a free-kick sailing comfortably over Julian Speroni’s goal.

The second-half saw Palace go off the boil and Huddersfield pressed for an equaliser without being able to make a breakthrough. It was an indication of their shortcomings that captain Julian Speroni only had one stop of serious exertion from Abdelhamid Sabiri – and even that was hardly a special effort.

Sakho was replaced within seconds of picking up a yellow card, Hodgson taking no risks with the daunting tests that lie ahead of back-to-back trips to both Manchester clubs before a home game against reigning champions Chelsea.

Souare twice made crucial interceptions on crosses into the Palace box in an encouraging return.

Palace’s main threat came from Townsend dead-ball deliveries and substitute Aaron Mooy had to clear from near his line as Sako flicked a chance goalwards.