Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town line-ups: Mamadou Sakho makes Eagles return in EFL Cup third round tie

Mamadou Sakho makes his first appearance for Crystal Palace since his big-money move from Liverpool in the summer.

The French centre-back starts tonight’s EFL Cup third round tie against Huddersfield Town at Selhurst Park.

And there is a place on the bench for left-back Pape Souare, his first match back since suffering major injuries in a car crash around 12 months ago.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has named a strong side for the match although he has still made wholesale changes with a trip to free-scoring Manchester City to come at the weekend.

There is a Selhurst Park return for Tom Ince, who had a loan from Blackpool in 2014, as he starts for Huddersfield.

Palace: Speroni, Kelly, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Townsend, Lee, Schlupp, Sako. Subs: Hennessey, Ward, Cabaye, Benteke, Mutch, Souare, Delaney.

Huddersfield: Coleman, Malone, Hogg, Biling, Kachunga, Cranie, Van La Parra, Lolley, Ince, Hadergjonaj, Hefele. Subs: Lossi, Smith, Whitehead, Mooy, Sabiri, Lowe, Jorgenson.