Charlton Athletic Women leapfrog Crystal Palace Ladies after 7-0 win over depleted QPR

A comprehensive 7-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Sunday helped Charlton Women leapfrog Crystal Palace into top spot in the FA Women’s Premier League South.

The Addicks led 1-0 at half-time through captain Kim Dixson’s 25-yard curler – dominating against opponents that turned up with only 10 players.

Daisy Monaghan was unlucky not to have struck on the stroke of half-time when her well-executed lob from 35 yards out crashed against the crossbar.

Rangers’ went down to nine players due to an injury and Charlton doubled their advantage four minutes into the second period – QPR keeper Gillian Kasirye’s poor clearance fell straight to Charlotte Gurr just inside the penalty area and the striker made no mistake in firing home.

Ellie Dorey made it three after latching onto an excellent pass in behind the Rangers defence. Katie Flack’s swinging cross-shot hit the inside of the far post and went in for four.

Dorey and Ruby Southgate both hit the woodwork.

Graham, on as a 64th minute substitute, netted a brace with her goals sandwiching a Nash strike.

Charlton face West Ham United Ladies on Wednesday.