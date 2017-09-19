‘You are always on my mind…’

A devoted husband has arranged a tribute to his wife at the store where she worked for more than 30 years.

A plaque will be unveiled to Doreen Mansel, nee Tuck, on the site of the former Co-op store on the corner of Arica Road and St Asaph Road in Brockley where she worked as a manageress from 1955 until 1983.

Her husband David is grateful to restaurant Noak which is now in the store’s space for agreeing to his request and is now appealing for anyone with any photographs or video footage to get in touch for use at the unveiling which is due to take place in December.

Despite love blooming later in life for the couple, they tied the knot after just a four-week whirlwind romance and enjoyed 18 happy years together.

Doreen, who passed away in February aged 85, was well known in the area, not just for serving in the shop, but also for her glamorous 1930s-style outfits and her formidable dress-making and wedding cake making skills.

She had moved to Arica Road aged seven with her parents, mum Daisy and dad Charlie, where she spent most of her life until she and her husband moved to Margate three years ago.

David, who works as a successful Elvis Presley tribute singer, said: “She was very well-known in the area and really got to know her customers very well, including some famous ones such as actress Elizabeth Estensen from Emmerdale. She was also always making beautiful dresses, wedding and birthday cakes as well as silk flowers for people which were really popular.”

The couple’s love blossomed in 1999 when Doreen was 67 and David was 48 thanks to help from mutual friends.

David said: “Doreen’s best friend Betty Donohue knew a family friend of mine from where I lived in Birmingham called Nellie Khan and they asked me to take a parcel to her. So I called round and saw her – she was so beautiful with blonde hair and blue eyes – she could really light up a room.

“We went out for a night in the West End and she just looked amazing dressed in her 1930s style in a red glittery dress, a hat with netting and long white silk gloves – people asked if they could take her photograph.

“Four weeks later we had a big white wedding at Lewisham register office. We had a wonderful 18 years together.”

David, a former soldier in the parachute regiment who suffered shrapnel injuries while serving in the Falklands, said: ‘I feel very lucky to have met such a special person who was so beautiful and gave me such love, tenderness and kindness.”

Three years ago the couple moved to Margate and created a home in tribute to Elvis’s Graceland mansion.

David said: “We had everything just like it is in Graceland, the same silk flowers in the front garden, a table set with crystals and flowers just like Graceland has, a clock decorated with diamonds, marble tables, flowery carpets as well as yellow and blue pelmets.”

Anyone who knew Doreen Mansel, nee Tuck, and has photographs or footage to share, can get in touch with her husband via The Mercury at Unit 4, 2a Rathmore Road, Charlton SE7 7QP.