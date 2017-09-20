Weaponised catwalk hits the streets

Woolwich saw the first performances of a spectacular catwalk show created to bring the arms trade out of the shadows.

The show #ArmingTheWorld made its debut at Dial Arch Square on Tuesday, September 12, before popping up at other locations to coincide with the DSEI arms fair.

The event, which is the world’s biggest fair, opened across the river at the ExCel centre in Docklands on the same day.

The free half-hour performance was written and produced by site specific theatre specialists Teatro Vivo which is based at The Albany in Deptford along with Ice and Fire, which explores human rights issues. It was aimed at giving people an insight into what weapons Governments and manufacturers are selling and to whom in a bid to counter the secrecy around the trade.

The show took the form of a Weapons Catwalk featuring some of the fair’s top wares, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Paveway Bomb strutting their stuff in costumed created by renowned designer Takis.

At the same time members of the British Arms Trade Outreach Team gave onlookers information on the stars’ huge destructive powers.

Sophie Austin from Teatro Vivo said: “#ArmingTheWorld is a powerful and playful take on the arms trade and how we are all involved in it.

“Bringing the arms trade out of the shadows and on to the streets enables us to spread the word to as many people as possible.”

Christine Bacon, from Ice and Fire, said: “The trade in weapons is a crucial factor in the abuse of human rights worldwide.

“Doing the research for this piece, we were shocked to discover the extent to which the trade creates the demand which it supplies.

“Our minds boggled at the hugely disproportionate level of public subsidy that props up the trade.”

Dr Chris Rossdale, from the Campaign Against the Arms Trade, said: “The arms trade plays a key role in fuelling conflict around the world.

“But the industry’s secretive nature means that the public are often unaware of the harm it causes.

“#ArmingTheWorld is a really exciting opportunity to educate people about the arms trade in a creative and participatory way.”