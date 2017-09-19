Closing police station is counter producticve

Neighbourhood watch residents say closing a busy town centre’s 24-hour police counter and selling off its station will rip the heart out of a borough’s community policing.

Concern is growing over plans to close and sell Bexleyheath police station – plans which are being proposed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “drastic action” in the face of £400million Government budget cuts to the Met by 2021.

Last Thursday, the Rt Hon David Evennett MP for Bexleyheath, council leader Councillor Teresa O’Neill and Cllr Brad Smith, lobbied Sophie Linden, London’s deputy mayor for policing, to argue the case for the station to be saved.

The move followed a packed meeting in the borough, also attended by Ms Linden, in which residents including Neighbourhood Watch members expressed concern over the plans. Concerns were raised over the policing of the town.

Residents were amazed that such a plan was being put forward given the growing population in the town and in other areas across the borough. Under the proposals drawn up by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), the 24/7 counter would move to Marlowe House police station in Sidcup, which currently operates during the day. But many residents are pointing out Sidcup is less central to serve the borough than Bexleyheath and is far less accessible by public transport for people across the borough. Dana Wiffen is the chairman of Bexley Neighbourhood Watch Association (NWA) which has 1,116 street volunteers covering 41,834 homes.

He said: “We feel that the plans to close the 24/7 front office and police station will rip the heart out of community policing in the borough, and the rising crime figures will continue during this process if it goes ahead.”

He said: “It is important to remember and this seems something the Met and MOPAC have lost sight of.

“Community police officers are the eyes and ears for fighting crime along with NWA co-ordinators who continue to work with these teams.

“With the ever-present danger of terrorist activity and the continued increase in gun and knife crime as well as the continued rise in lawless and dangerous biker gangs, the closure will give people the green light to carry on with their criminal activities knowing there is less chance of them getting caught.”

Urging people to sign the petition, he said: “Bexley’s residents should be aware and act now, as once these plans have been rubber stamped, the plan to build flats on the site will be the next step and Bexleyheath police station will be gone forever.”

Mr Evennett said: “Bexleyheath police station is conveniently located in the centre of the borough, therefore offering community reassurance and swift response times. It is also easily accessible for residents across Bexley wanting to attend the station, with good public transport links and much parking available nearby.

“We were pleased to have had the opportunity to meet Ms Linden and to explain the many downfalls of this proposal as well as the public disquiet locally. I very much hope that after the consultation closes and with further research undertaken, the proposal will be scrapped.”

Cllr O’Neill said: “We called on the Deputy Mayor to come up with more innovative spending plans to ensure our borough continues to have a front counter where it’s needed.” On launching the consultation on the plans over the summer, Mayor Khan said: “The Government cuts to the Met police service have left us with no choice but to take drastic action to protect the front line of policing.”

He highlighted that closing poorly-used counters would free up £170million to be spent on funding more officers on the beat. The group is urging people to respond to the MOPAC online questionnaire which closes on October 6.