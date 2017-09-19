Caring grandma ‘lacked support’

A council has been criticised for not supporting a grandmother who stepped in to look after her grandson to prevent him going into care.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has told Greenwich council it must pay the grandmother four years of backdated foster care payments following an investigation.

Ombudsman Michael King found that despite the carer telling the council she had no carpets or furniture and was sleeping on the floor, the council had failed to make the grandmother aware she may be entitled to financial assistance.

The authority was also criticised for failing to carry out a financial assessment when she asked for help. Mr King said: “Greenwich council missed numerous opportunities to help this grandmother and, when it did realise its duty towards her and her grandson, decided not to backdate the support she was due.

“This must have had a significant impact on the boy’s welfare. When they are involved in making care arrangements, councils must give families clear information about the help available to them and who will be financially responsible for the child.”

The boy’s grandmother became his carer in 2011 due to concerns about his mother’s ability to look after him. The council said it would start care proceedings if the grandma did not take on parental responsibility. The grandmother also said she could not afford heating over the winter and had got into debt from borrowing.

The report notes that the council did eventually assess her circumstances and agreed to pay her an allowance of £126 a week for caring for her grandson, but this was not backdated for the four-year period she had been in the role.

The council has agreed to apologise to the grandmother, pay her the allowance for a friends and foster carer from March 2011 to December 2015, and compensate her £500 for the frustration caused.

Mr King said: “I am pleased the council has accepted my recommendations and hope the changes it has made will ensure other foster carers in the borough are not impacted in this way.

“We issued a report into councils’ duties towards friends and family foster carers in 2013, and this case serves as a timely reminder of the effects on vulnerable families when councils get things wrong.”

A spokeswoman from Greenwich council said: “The council has accepted the findings of the report and is implementing the recommendations of the Local Government Ombudsman.

“The report acknowledged that the case is historical and improvements that have been made since, including that children’s services are now rated Good by Ofsted. It was also acknowledged that the council correctly interpreted the law on backdating payments but the ombudsman decided to rule in favour of the complainant.

“The council has accepted this position, has apologised and awarded compensation.”