Facade of historic pub is restored

The original Victorian facade of a pub which was ripped out by previous owners has been restored to its former glory.

The White Hart public house in Erith was restored after Bexley council prosecuted the former owners and issued an enforcement notice for a replica of the original frontage to be installed. The council has now praised the work undertaken by the pub’s new owners Dhadda Estates Ltd for its high standard.

The venue is famous for having a striking mural of a river barge on its side wall and for being one of several remaining from Erith’s past as a thriving Thames-side industrial town. However several years ago the then owners illegally ripped out the traditional Victorian frontage and replaced it with floor-to-ceiling metal-framed glass windows. The replica facade includes two curved glass windowpanes, decorative woodwork and the work has revealed an original tiled entranceway.

The White Hart is a locally-listed building in the Erith Riverside Conservation Area, which was built to rehouse the pub which dates from 1715. Plans for a cafe or restaurant are now being considered to give the building a new lease of life.