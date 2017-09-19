Landlords need to register

An alert has gone out to tell landlords all homes in multi-occupancy in Greenwich will have to be registered next month. Greenwich council is to introduce its extension to the homes which have to be registered as HMO from Sunday, October 1.

The move to licence all homes with more than one household aims to ensure the rented housing meets all the legal health and safety standards.

It is to apply to all properties where more than one household shares the bathroom, toilet or kitchen and any flats which are not entirely self-contained.

A public consultation on the extension was carried out from November 2016 to February 2017 and 80 per cent of residents and tenants who responded were in favour.

Councillor Jackie Smith, the cabinet member for community safety and environment, said: “Properly regulated and licensed properties are good for tenants and landlords. “Renters can move into a property with confidence, knowing that it’s been licensed by the borough and is in a condition which we all rightfully expect.

“Landlords can also market their properties as fully licensed, offering a suitable range of facilities.

“I encourage landlords to register for their early bird discounts and work with us as we improve the quality of homes on offer to tenants across the borough.”

Early bird discounts are being offered to landlords registering for a licence in the first six months of the scheme.

For information, visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/hmolicence.