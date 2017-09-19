Mayor’s audit will look at air quality risk to school pupils

Five schools in South-east London’s pollution hot spots are to be inspected in a bid to reduce the toxic fumes young children breathe.

The two primaries in Greenwich and three in Lewisham are among the first 50 to get the air quality audits, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced.

Those in Lewisham are Deptford Park Primary School in Evelyn Street, Deptford, St James Hatcham Primary School in St James, New Cross and Haseltine Primary School in Haseltine Road, Lower Sydenham. Invicta Primary School, Invicta Road, Blackheath and Haimo Primary School, in Haimo Road, Eltham, were the two schools picked in Greenwich.

Schools were shortlisted according to their exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which can be harmful to the development of children’s lungs.

The inspections by global engineering consultancy WSP will identify measures to protect pupils’ health.

They will also examine ways to lower emissions and exposure to pollution in and around schools. The measures will include schemes to cut ‘engine idling’ during school runs, restricting the most polluting vehicles close to schools and pedestrianisation around school entrances.

They could also include moving school entrances and play areas, changes to road layouts and work to encourage walking and cycling to school. The audit will also investigate other sources of pollution, such as boiler emissions.

Green barriers such as bushes along roads and in playgrounds to filter toxic fumes will also be considered. The first inspections, funded by £50,000 from the Mayor’s Air Quality Fund, are due to be completed by the end of the year.

Mr Khan said: “It is shameful children across London are breathing in toxic air simply by going to and from school. I am determined to do everything in my power to safeguard their health.”

Glenn Higgs, associate director at WSP, said: “The audits will enable us to recommend the best steps to reduce air pollution for the benefit of schoolchildren and their community.”

Len Duvall, London Assembly Member for Greenwich and Lewisham, said: “There is a lot of evidence showing that air quality can have a long-term detrimental impact on the health of our children.

“It’s great to see that the Mayor is taking genuine steps to tackle the impact of toxic air on children in Greenwich and Lewisham and I hope this audit is just the start.

“I welcome further measures taken by the Mayor to clean up the capital’s air, including the introduction of the T-charge [for exhaust emissions] and plans to extend the Ultra-Low Emission Zone.

“We now need the Government to follow his lead and take steps to tackle London’s toxic air, not least by introducing a new Clean Air Act and a diesel scrappage scheme.”