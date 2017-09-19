In a bid to up a landmark pub’s standards its new landlords are staging their second community event.

The Raising the Standard event is to be hosted by The Royal Standard in Vanbrugh Park, Blackheath on Saturday, September 30 from noon until 8pm.

The free family event in the pub’s car park is to feature live music and DJs in a specially-erected marque and Greenwich brewer Meantime will be sponsoring the outdoor bar.

There will also be a range of fun activities for children including bouncy castles, hula hooping as well as arts and crafts. Attractions are also to include a range of street food stalls and a barbeque.

Landlords Mark and Caroline Barrett, who took over the pub in February, staged a successful children’s event in June and have been thrilled with the support they have received from the community. Mr Barrett brings more than 20 years’ experience in the drinks, industry including managing many of the famous Shoreditch venues such as Cargo, Cantaloupe, Queen of Hoxton and the Big Chill House.

Caroline Barrett, who is also a singer-songwriter, said: “We’re on a mission to change it from a dying pub to a community hub.

“With a background in music and the bar industry we are keen on building (a reputation) for bringing authentic live music and DJ events back to the area.

“We have had fantastic support and feedback from the community for the weekly events.”

The mum-of-three said: “We’re intent on making The Royal Standard more than just a pub. We are very pleased with the way it’s been going. The support we’ve had from the locals and further afield has been unfaltering and it keeps us pushing forward.”

Get the latest from The Royal Standard in Blackheath at www.royalstandardblackheath.co.uk