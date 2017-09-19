Gillingham loss only underlines that Charlton Athletic’s attempts to escape League One will not be an effortless romp

Two consecutive defeats in quite different circumstances – following a run of four successive victories – should be cause for concern but not breast-beating by Charlton.

They have been served timely notice that deliverance from the chains of League One will be hard-earned and not the effortless romp enjoyed by their 2011-12 predecessors. There’s no call for panic. Not yet anyway.

Last Tuesday’s dispassionate dismantling by Wigan Athletic was a shuddering blow to their confidence, which a visit to bottom-of-the-table Gillingham seemed an excellent opportunity to make right. The Gills last beat the Addicks in the league back during the 1929 Depression and current form hardly suggested their successors had enough about them to repeat the feat. But they raised their game and confounded the odds to win 1-0.

Though gutsy and determined throughout, the Kent side trailed badly in every important statistic bar the only one that counts. Their visitors fired 29 shots, of which nine were at least nominally on target, won more corners, completed more passes and boasted what should have been a significant edge in possession. All of which explained Karl Robinson’s post-game declaration that Charlton were “the better team by far”, a claim he qualified by conceding that “fans don’t care about that, they care about winning.” He went on to promise “all we can do is keep doing the right thing and make sure we keep making those chances.” Taking one or two along the way might be recommended.

At highly-charged Priestfield, Gillingham converted just one of their substantially fewer opportunities, which proved sufficient to decide the issue and rendered irrelevant assertions of superiority. Goals settle games and, in football at least, expose statistics as the lies they are. There’s no reward for artistic impression.

After just five minutes, as if to prove the point, Charlton skilfully tore open their lowly opponents but fluffed what turned out to be their best chance to score. Jay Dasilva’s sharp pass sent Ricky Holmes sprinting clear of outwitted right-back Luke O’Neill to cut back an inviting ball for Josh Magennis. From seven yards, the centre forward’s firmly struck but poorly-directed effort cannoned off Tomas Holy’s legs to safety and the Addicks’ catalogue of missed opportunities had its first entry.

At approximately the same stage of the second-half, an almost identical chance was created for Tom Eaves, Magennis’ equally burly counterpart up front for the Gills. Max Ehmer’s incisive pass picked out Sheffield Wednesday loanee Sean Clare, who turned into space on the left before pulling back a pass which set up Eaves to squeeze his shot past Ben Amos. And there in two nutshells can be found the story of this coupon-busting game.

Anxious to banish memories of their midweek mauling by Wigan, Charlton started brightly and before Magennis’ miss, made a reasonable, if optimistic, case for a penalty when Alex Lacey compensated for an error by strong-arming Tarique Fosu to the ground. It was probably six of Lacey, six of Fosu, as was the winger’s equally plaintive appeal before the interval when again he clashed with Lacey in a similar incident.

As the Londoners dictated the pace, Czech keeper Holy made the first of a string of saves, many of them merely routine, which earned him nomination as the sponsors’ man-of-the-match. Every inch of his reported six feet nine inches was required to reach Fosu’s rising drive. At the other end, Amos laid claim to the game’s outstanding save by straining to touch Clare’s free-kick, awarded for Chris Solly’s needless foul on the taker, against the bar. Following up from an offside position, Gabriel Zakuani’s headed “goal” was disallowed. It was as close as either side came to breaking the first-half deadlock, an impasse solved by the home side soon after resumption.

Bookings for Ehmer and O’Neill for the usual targetting of Holmes underscored Gillingham’s resolve, their niggling fouls provoking retaliation by their victim, whose fifth booking in only eight games means suspension in what might well be record time for Saturday’s visit of Bury.

Continuing to dominate their stubborn hosts, the Addicks were foiled by Holy, who prefaced competent saves from Holmes and Joe Dodoo with a pair of stunning added-time blocks to keep out substitute Ezri Konsa’s point-blank efforts.

The defiant keeper’s impressive powers of concentration were unaffected by the flare which narrowly missed his head and formed a noxious cloud in his penalty area. But not nearly as noxious, it must be said, as the disturbed Charlton “fan” who threw it.