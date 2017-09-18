Riding school threatened with closure over lease

A MUCH-LOVED riding school in Wimbledon Village may be forced to close at the end of this month because the landlord will not renew the lease.

More than six thousand people have signed a petition to save Ridgway Stables as the lease is up on September 28, saying it will be a huge loss to the community.

Generations of children have learned to ride at the stables, which has always aimed to provide affordable riding on the Common and been involved in schemes providing activities for children and teenagers, such as Merton Active Plus.

Horses have been associated with the site in The Ridgway for around 160 years.

Julia Hardy, who runs the stables, said: “It was a livery yard in the 1860s and listed in Kelly’s Directory as a riding school in 1938.”

With the end of the lease only weeks away, Ms Hardy has already started rehoming some of the ponies but campaigners are hoping that the stables can remain as a riding school.

Ms Hardy told the South London Press she’d had some wonderful times during the 35 years she’d run Ridgway Stables. It was the place she’d too learnt to ride as a child and it had shaped her life.

She said: “We have run taught thousands of children to ride. Riding is a wonderful sport and interacting with ponies is priceless for urban children.

“I am saddened that this may be gone forever.”

Balham resident Karen Elliott said Ridgway Stables was unique as a riding school in London because of its friendly and personal approach, its highly experienced instructors and “happy” horses. This was all down to Julia and her team.

Mrs Elliott said: “The instructors know the horses and take time to know the riders. Their passion and love of horses is infectious.

“My two daughters have been enjoying Ridgeway ever since we discovered this amazing riding school. We ride as a family.

“We should work to protect this wonderful resource for our children, who are under increasing pressure both socially and academically.

“If it closes, London, and particularly Wimbledon village, will have lost something very special.”

Leader of Merton Council, Cllr Stephen Alambritis, said: “We fully support the campaign. Sadly this is a private rental and he wanted them out and has not renewed the lease.”

“We have a policy on social and community facilities and we would want something similar for the community.

“If they think they are going to have an easy route into building flats there, they have another think coming.”

The South London Press has tried to contact landlords Lesley Brothers (London) for a comment.