Football managers tackle ‘deadliest opponent of all’

Millwall manager Neil Harris has joined forces with a host of top football managers to give the most vital “team talks” of their careers, after chilling statistics showed prostate cancer kills one man every 45 minutes.

The Lions’ chief and Premier League bosses Sean Dyche, Mark Hughes, Slaven Bilic, Chris Hughton and Craig Shakespeare have teamed up with contemporaries from the English Football League (EFL), League Managers Association (LMA) and Prostate Cancer UK.

Together they are highlighting the disease in a series of passionate – and life-saving – messages as part of a high-profile campaign to tackle the most common cancer in men.

Figures show two men will die during the length of a football match, reinforcing the need to take action now.

As well as speaking out about the issue, football managers will be wearing Prostate Cancer UK’s “Man of Men” pin badge on the touchline during the 2017/18 campaign.



Harris said: “Millwall will always have a special relationship with Prostate Cancer UK and it is terrific to see their work in football going from strength to strength.

“Having the charity’s logo on our shirts was a source of great pride for our fan base and everyone associated with the club.

“I have had first-hand experience of cancer and its implications, not just on you as an individual, but also on your family and friends.

“I wear my Man of Men pin badge with pride as it represents the people affected by this terrible disease. Together we can make a difference.”

Harris is among more than 25 managers to pledge his support across the football landscape.

Prostate Cancer UK is the long-term charity partner of the EFL and is also a partner of the LMA, allowing the charity access to football clubs, managers, players and supporters.

Their Football to Amsterdam bike ride, supported by the EFL, has raised more than £1.7million in the past five years.

And both Millwall and Scunthorpe United have sported the Prostate Cancer UK logo on their kits.

Since the 2014/15 campaign, the Man of Men symbol has been included on every player’s kit as part of his individual squad number – the first time ever that a charity’s logo has been included by a domestic league on every player’s strip.

Within each and every number will be the charity’s iconic logo, symbolising everyone who wants to stop prostate cancer becoming a killer.

Angela Culhane, chief executive of Prostate Cancer UK, said: “These managers deliver crucial team talks every match day, and we are proud to stand side by side with them against the deadliest opponent of all, prostate cancer.

“We thank all the managers, clubs and supporters for their continued support; for marching for men, for cycling to Amsterdam, for collecting on match days and for sporting our iconic badge.”

To show your support and get a Man of Men pin badge text BADGE to 70004 to donate £5 (Texts cost £5 plus network charge) and help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

For information about the charity’s work in football visit

http://www.prostatecanceruk.org/whostheman.