Resident fined for dumping huge pile of household waste in street

A resident has been fined for dumping rubbish following footage found on a CCTV camera in Tooting.

Enforcement officers reviewed CCTV footage after discovering a huge pile of household waste dumped illegally.

Footage found on the cameras led Wandsworth Council’s enforcement officers to a residential address just yards from the fly-tip.

The council’s spokesman for the environment Jonathan Cook said: “Our enforcement officers are now using CCTV footage to help them with their investigations.

“By stepping up our enforcement action and imposing much stiffer penalties on those who dump rubbish, we aim to send out a strong message to all those who think they can get away with spoiling our environment.”

Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste, which can include a single bin bag of

rubbish typically placed beside street bins, trees and lamp posts or leaving out household waste outside normal collection days.

Residents should also be wary of people knocking on their doors unannounced and offering to take away their rubbish.

Cowboy waste contractors often drive around residential areas looking for homes that are being refurbished or cleared.

They approach the owner and offer to take “junk” away for a cut price rate.

But instead of taking it to a proper waste disposal site and paying the appropriate fee, they simply dump it nearby.

In these cases it is not just the fly-tipper who is committing a crime; the householder who paid them to take the waste away is also liable under the law.

Councils advise residents always to check if the contractor is a licensed waste carrier and ensure they get a receipt “waste transfer note” as proof.