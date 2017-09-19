Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Millwall send out a message to Championship rivals with win over Leeds – but Neil Harris doesn’t expect teams to change their approach

By Richard Cawley -
Aiden O'Brien celebrates his goal against Leeds Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall sent out a message to the rest of the Championship as they ended Leeds United’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

Aiden O’Brien’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for the Lions in an outstanding team display.

Millwall dominated from start to finish against the league leaders in front of a crowd of 16,447.

But manager Neil Harris is not worried that recent Den wins over Leeds and Norwich City -dismantled 4-0 in August – will see opposition change their approach when they head to South London.

“Our performances against Bolton and Ipswich were just as strong but we didn’t get the win,” said Harris. “We are putting in displays which are going to worry away teams.

Photo: Brian Tonks

“You can say that sides will improve performances coming to The Den but they know what to expect. They do all their homework, like we do, but it doesn’t make it any easier to stop us.

“The club’s foundations have always been built on our home record – whether we are trying to be top of the league or striving to keep clear of the bottom.

“It has to be the same for us, we have to build a platform on our home form – so far we have. But we also have to pick up points on the road, starting on Saturday. We have to consolidate on the QPR performance and get that vital first win on the road.”

