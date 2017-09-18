Sports stars call for more heart funding

Former England cricketer James Taylor and football legend turned pundit Graeme Souness called for more funding for heart research as they visited St Thomas’ Hospital in London recently.

Taylor, who was announced as a British Heart Foundation (BHF) ambassador, said: “More needs to be done to prevent a dozen young people from dying every week from undiagnosed heart conditions.”

Taylor was forced to retire last year when he was diagnosed with the inherited heart condition arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

Souness, the BHF’s ambassador for research, was diagnosed with coronary heart disease in his late 30s and suffered a heart attack in 2015.

He backed Taylor’s call and said research was helping to save lives but much more needed to be done.

The pair visited the cardiac research facility at the hospital where they met researchers and heart patients.

Professor Michael Marber, professor in Cardiology at Guy’s and St Thomas’, who is funded by the BHF, is investigating new ways to detect heart attacks.

The research could lead to a better blood test for heart attacks so that people can receive the right treatment more quickly, improving their chances of recovery.

His department is also using cutting edge technology to enable them to position pacemakers more accurately.

Professor Marber said: “Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the UK.

“But our research, alongside the efforts of ambassadors such as James and Graeme, will hopefully help improve and save the lives of thousands of heart patients.”

Taylor said: “I’m delighted to become a BHF ambassador.

“Before I was diagnosed with an inherited heart condition last year I had no idea I was at risk of suffering a deadly cardiac arrest.

“Fortunately, I was detected and treated early and my life was saved.

“Sadly, many people aren’t so lucky and 12 young people die every week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

“We urgently need to fund more research to find new and improved ways to detect, prevent and treat heart conditions.”

Souness said: “James’s bravery since his diagnosis has been truly inspirational.

“I’m delighted to welcome him to the BHF as our newest ambassador.

“I never thought I would be the type of person to get heart disease but it can happen to anyone.

“Heart disease is still one of the leading causes of death in the UK, and someone suffers a heart attack every three minutes.

“Research, funded by the British Heart Foundation, is helping to save and improve lives but we urgently need more support.”