Steve Parish: Now is not the time to dissect Crystal Palace problems

Steve Parish says he takes some of the blame for Crystal Palace’s current plight – but has insisted now is not the time for a post-mortem.

The Eagles are rock bottom of the Premier League and recently dispensed with the services of Frank de Boer after just 77 days in charge.

“As a football club we got it wrong and as a chairman I got it wrong,” Parish told Holmesdale Radio in a lengthy interview on Sunday night.

“I can’t go four games in [to the season], not have a manager and not admit I’m part of what got it wrong. There’s this obsession where people want to know who to blame – because we’re a relegation-threatened club it puts a different complexion on it.

“If I’m an unpopular chairman then wow, what have you got to do to be popular? I don’t have the luxury of giving up. We have set the record for most losses – no-one likes that – but the only thing that matters, thankfully, is where we are at the end.

“It’s going to be a long, hard season by the look of it but hopefully we will have Wilf [Zaha] and Mamadou [Sakho] back [soon].

“We’ve all got to stay positive and not get dragged down by the decisions which people think have irrefutably led to the failure. I think it is a little bit early for that.”