Steve Morison: Millwall man has Premier League ability – and why Leeds being crowned champions is premature

Fred Onyedinma is Premier League class – just not often enough to be plying his trade in England’s top flight.

That is the view of Millwall captain Steve Morison, who played up front with the 20-year-old in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Onyedinma was a handful all afternoon for the Championship league leaders and provided the assist for Aiden O’Brien’s winner.

“They couldn’t deal with him,” said Morison. “On his day Fred shouldn’t be at this football club – he should be playing in the Premier League. But he doesn’t do it often enough, that’s his downfall at the moment.

“When he turns up and plays like that, no-one can get near him.

“He’s just young [when asked why he has not done it more regularly]. It’s a difficult one – me and Gregs [Lee Gregory] have been playing so well that he has found his chances limited.

“On Saturday he has taken his chance and he has got another two games to nail his place down in the team.”

Morison has yet to score in nine outings this season. At the same stage of the 2016-17 campaign he had six goals.

The former Leeds United striker had the ball in the net in the first half at The Den, only for it to be struck off for offside.

Both Morison and Lee Gregory have been prolific at League One level but even the latter has only notched once – in the 4-0 victory over Norwich City at the end of August.

“Obviously it is frustrating,” said the Lions skipper. “It frustrates Lee more than me. I want to score goals – don’t get me wrong – but I’m not at the stage where I am trying to score 20 goals to get a move to another club.

“I just want us to win games of football. I enjoy that as much as anyone else. You do get judged on your goals but I’m at a football club and got a manager who doesn’t judge me on goals – but on what I do and bring to the team.”

Millwall enjoyed taking Premier League scalps in the FA Cup last season and Leeds were the latest big-name to come a cropper in South London.

“To play in front of their fans is a big ask – 30,000-plus – but The Den is a tough place to come,” said Morison. “We’re a good team. When we play like that if you don’t fancy it and have a scrap with us, first and foremost, you’re going to come unstuck. That’s exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon.

“We could have scored more. Their keeper made a few good saves and we had a goal disallowed and one hit the post. It would’ve been a travesty if we hadn’t won the game. Luckily Aiden [O’Brien] stepped up when it mattered.”

Morison was on Leeds’ books in 2013 before heading back to Millwall. But he rejected any suggestion that made the three points any sweeter.

“I couldn’t really care less about that,” he said. “Our team was fantastic.

“People like to write people off and already crown them champions – there’s a helluva long way to go.

“We showed how good we can be and how bad we can make someone else look.”