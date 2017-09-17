Sunday, September 17, 2017
Non-league round-up: FA Cup exits for Dulwich Hamlet and Tooting & Mitcham

By Richard Cawley -
Mark Weatherstone Photo: Keith Gillard

Dulwich Hamlet and Tooting & Mitcham both made exits from the FA Cup on Saturday.

An 84th-minute goal from Manny Williams earned Slough Town a 3-2 win at Arbour Park.

Dulwich led twice in the tie despite being down to 10 men after Sanchez Ming’s dismissal.

Mark Weatherstone headed home Ashley Carew’s corner a minute after the restart with Brad Watkins levelling soon after.

Carew claimed another assist with a ball over top for Nyren Clunis to fire past the Slough keeper with 15 minutes remaining.

But the lead was short-lived again as Lee Togwell struck.

Nathan Ferguson lost possession and it was punished as Williams bagged the winner.

Omar Folkes netted for Tooting & Mitcham but they lost 3-1 at Folkstone Invicta.

Travis Gregory scored twice for Greenwich Borough as they defeat Molesey 4-1. Ali Fuseini and a Liam Allen own goal saw Gary Alexander’s side to an emphatic win in the Bostik League South Division.

Fisher won 3-1 at Lydd Town with a brace for Leonard Goring and a late clincher by Paulo Faccinetti.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

