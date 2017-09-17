James McArthur: Crystal Palace players let down Frank de Boer

James McArthur admitted the Crystal Palace players let ex-manager Frank de Boer down after the former Dutch captain was sacked 77 days into his tenure.

The Scottish international started Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge – a 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton on Saturday – as the South London club’s abject start to the Premier League campaign continued.

McArthur said: “We felt as a squad that we left the last manager down but we need to make that right with Roy. He wants us to be more solid as a team and we need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We’ve dropped points in the last two games from wasting good opportunities. The responsibility is on our shoulders because the previous manager wanted us to play a more expansive style, but it’s up to us to produce on the field.

“The last manager set us up well against Burnley and we played very well but didn’t score which led to the manager losing his job. I’m always sorry to see any manager going because it’s not good for the football club and the last manager had to take the brunt for us not doing our job.

“He got tarred with a brush that he only wanted to play total football but we mixed it up in all our games, we went direct a lot to Christian [Benteke] but we just didn’t produce for him as players.”

Palace remain bottom of the Premier League table.

“We could have performed better against Southampton and that’s frustrating,” McArthur said. “It will take a bit of time for us to get used to how the manager wants us to play. We had a few sessions before this game and we feel like we’re learning under him which will help us going forward.

“My first impression Roy and his staff was very good, he’s so experienced in the game and has managed at the highest level. The new manager is here because of his achievements in the game and we need to start winning football matches for him.”