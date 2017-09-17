Crystal Palace won’t be a quick fix – Roy Hodgson knows that relegation is “unthinkable” for Eagles

New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he is under no illusions about the pressure to keep the club in the Premier League.

The Eagles lost 1-0 at home to Southampton in Hodgson’s first game since taking charge and face three daunting fixtures against both Manchester clubs and Chelsea in their next three fixtures.

“It’s all about survival,” said the former England manager. “I’ve been told that by the club’s hierarchy – because it’s unthinkable that we get relegated. The money increases every year and the gap between the Premier League and Championship gets wider every year. It’s getting harder to get back up if you’re relegated.

“So every day that we’re in the relegation zone is going to make us worried about the future. But I’m confident I can keep the club up and get what I need from the players to improve results, but it won’t be by the end of October.

“The fans believe this is going to change overnight but that won’t be the case. But if we can get the help from them that I know we will, because they’re a great bunch of fans, then that will help the players improve results. I didn’t get this job because I’m a local boy, that’s been played up in the media. It’s because the club hierarchy’s think I can get the job done and win football matches.

“It was the same at Fulham where I started poorly as manager but we managed to get a lot out of the squad.

“Unfortunately against Southampton, we couldn’t paper over the cracks and we got what we deserved – which was a defeat. We could take a risk in our next three games playing with a more attacking style against top teams but then you run the risk of suffering a heavy defeat. Southampton was a winnable game but we must play better in both defence and attack as we have the players who can get us out of this position.

“I need to make some important judgments, I took a chance with Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] because he had been out for a few weeks and our medical department said he could have done with a few more days but he came through the game unscathed. I’ll get a chance on Tuesday against Huddersfield to take a look at a few more of the players which will give me a much better idea of what I’m working with from the playing personnel. I’m looking at the squad in terms of who’s good enough and ready to roll their sleeves up to fight for us in this cause because we’re struggling at the moment.

“In terms of confidence, it’s no use saying things will be fine because the players need direction over what’s required from them and it’s my job to show them that in training. If a player isn’t performing in training and matches then I must decide over whether he’s going to help us get out of trouble or if he’s happy to let us sink. They’re professional footballers and they’re going to think about the results because there’s so much scrutiny on them. But I’m experienced enough to know when a player needs some encouragement or a more direct approach.”