Daniel Dubois takes just 48 seconds to win Southern Area heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois took just 48 seconds to breeze past AJ Carter and win the vacant Southern Area title.

The Greenwich heavyweight knocked down the Brixton man three times during the opening round at the Copper Box Arena.

And the final one was a sickening one as a brutal right hand connected with Carter’s jaw, toppling him to his knees before he fell face forward.

Paramedics attended to the fallen South Londoner and after treatment – including receiving oxygen in his corner – he was helped back to his dressing room.

Dubois – now 5-0 – said: “I’ve thrown better [right hands] but I’m just trying to improve all the time. I hope he [Carter] is okay. I hope he recovers.”

Promoter Frank Warren admitted he wanted to see Dubois extended more after quickly finishing all of his opponents.

He said: “Of course I’d like to see him get some rounds under his belt but I’d have to find someone who has got a cast-iron chin. He’s the hardest-hitting heavyweight I’ve seen in years – you have to go back to Mike Tyson days.”

One mooted opponent is Nathan Gorman, recently signed by Warren and who is soon set to fight for the English belt.

“Why not? That fight’s down the road for these guys,” said Warren. “We can build that into being a nice fight. Nathan has just come with us, Daniel is with us – the fight can happen next year.

“He wants to fight the best and Nathan wants to fight the best. For me he is the best young heavyweight in the world.”