Referee apologised for Ricky Holmes’ booking – Charlton’s star man now misses Bury match at The Valley

Karl Robinson revealed that referee Graham Salisbury has apologised for issuing a yellow card to Ricky Holmes during the defeat at Gillingham.

Holmes was cautioned during injury time of the 1-0 defeat at Priestfield for throwing the ball away, although Robinson said that the referee admitted he made a mistake in awarding the card to the Addicks man.

The booking was Holmes’ fifth of the season, which means he’ll now be suspended as Bury visit The Valley next weekend.

“The referee has just apologised,” said Robinson after his side’s defeat.

“He said he didn’t think it was a booking afterwards, he reacted to quickly. He’s just come up to apologise to Ricky. He said “I’m sorry for the booking, I hope it doesn’t effect anything” and Ricky said “well, I’m suspended now.”

“He threw the ball towards the floor but towards where it (the free-kick) was.”

Charlton had appeals for a penalty waved away late on in the first-period as Tariqe Fosu appeared to be felled by Gills skipper Gabriel Zakuani.

The referee only awarded a corner but Robinson didn’t want to be drawn into discussing the decision too much.

“It’s a penalty but I can harp on about ifs, buts and maybes but I’d much rather talk about what we had control of ourselves – the chances,” he explained.

“It was a penalty, it was clear for everyone to see – he’s gone through Tariqe to get the ball. We didn’t get it and that’s the way it is.”