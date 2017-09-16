Karl Robinson: No way that Charlton should be losing at Gillingham – we had chances to win

Karl Robinson felt his Charlton side should have taken all three points on the road at Gillingham, rather than falling to a 1-0 defeat.

Tom Eaves’ strike early in the second-period secured the victory for the hosts after Charlton missed a succession of chances – with Josh Magennis denied from close range in each half, Patrick Bauer seeing a header cleared on the line and substitute Ezri Konsa twice thwarted late on by keeper Tomas Holy.

Robinson reckoned the Addicks had done enough to win after his side fell to a first league defeat against the Kent side since 1929.

“We should have won,” said Robinson after the final whistle.

“You can’t go away from home and miss four, five, six chances. Everyone in there is frustrated. Our effort was there. Our job was to create chances but we have to take them. People automatically look at your striker but even from set-pieces today there was opportunities for us to easily score.

“They carved us open once and scored against the run of play. We’re disappointed and frustrated – we’ve let people down and we should have won. It’s as simple as that.”

Charlton have suffered defeat on each of the three occasions in which they’ve fallen behind this season, but Robinson insists that he’s not worried yet by that statistic.

“When you go behind, if you’re not creating chances you’d say where’s it going to come from?,” he explained.

“But from the goal we created four chances inside the six-yard-box. In fairness to the players, not many of them missed the target. The keeper had the best game I’ve seen him play for a long time.

“We’re not trying to dig out Gillingham but we were by far the better team here today. It’s just silly, stupid things that we have no control of.”

The Addicks had an inexperienced substitute bench to call upon when they went behind, with the likes of Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall not yet fit enough for inclusion. Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Ezri Konsa were both introduced in the closing stages, with Rangers loanee Joe Dodoo having entered the fray early in the second-half.

Robinson said that missing the likes of Reeves and Marshall from his squad is proving a difficulty – but that the club have to persist with their decision to give younger players a chance.

“You know it’s going to be difficult when you’ve got young players coming off the bench but it’s the way we’ve gone,” said the Addicks boss.

“It is what it is, we’ve got young players who we’re trying to blood into the first team. I don’t think any of our subs over the last three or four weeks have made an impact when they’ve come on so it’s disappointing for us. They should be coming on with the talent that they’ve got and doing something different.”