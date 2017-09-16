Saturday, September 16, 2017
Neil Harris: Millwall talisman Steve Morison is much more than just a goalscorer for us

By Richard Cawley
Millwall's Steve Morison (centre) appeals to Referee Tim Robinson after his goal is ruled offside during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2017.

Steve Morison’s wait for a first goal of the season is not a concern to Millwall boss Neil Harris.

The Lions captain hit the back of the net in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United but it was ruled out for offside.

But Harris has pointed out that Morison’s influence runs far beyond just chipping in with goals.

“Steve is far too long in the tooth for me to be telling him how to score goals,” said Harris. “He works extremely hard at his game. All the strikers do – because I enjoy doing it with them!

“He has got in some great positions. Sometimes your talisman of the team doesn’t have to be the matchwinner, like he was at Wembley with the goal.

“He has to organise and lead. In the goals column it hasn’t stacked up so far but his performances have been very, very good. Does Fred [Onyedinma] play so well without Steve Morison telling him where to run and when to run?

“His goals will come because he is a goalscorer.”

Richard Cawley
