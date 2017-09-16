“I just want to see Millwall attacker scare the life out of Championship defenders” – Lions chief Neil Harris

Fred Onyedinma showed he can be a useful attacking option for Millwall as he stepped in to fill the void left by Lee Gregory in style during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Aiden O’Brien scored the vital goal at The Den.

Onyedinma – starting in place of the suspended Gregory – caused the Championship leaders problems all afternoon with his pace. He provided the pass for the decisive goal.

“He’s had to be patient because Lee a[Gregory] and Steve Morison, while they have not had the goals tally they deserve, have played really well,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris.

“Lee being suspended just gave Fred an opportunity to stake a claim. He was a little bit rusty at times but we have to accept that. He’s an athlete and plays off the cuff.

“He runs with the ball, so is going to give the ball away. I don’t care about that. I just want to see him terrorise defenders, like he did today. He scared the life out of their backline.”