Millwall boss Neil Harris: We could have won by more against Leeds United

Neil Harris admitted his Millwall side could have been more emphatic winners against Leeds United.

Aiden O’Brien’s second-half goal sealed the victory for the Lions as they inflicted a first defeat on the Championship leaders.

“A few boys are disappointed in the dressing room – Steve Morison could have had the matchball,” said Harris.

“Fred [Onyedinma], Jed [Wallace] had chances. George [Saville] missed a sitter at the end, I think there was a little bobble.

“It was a really strong performance.

“We bossed all areas of the park. We were strong in both boxes, we went back to front at the right times. Steve and Fred up top were a handful. We played on the front foot and with intensity.

“We outfought and out-ran them and were first to every second ball. We ran Leeds off the park. Credit to my players.”