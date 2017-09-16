Saturday, September 16, 2017
Millwall boss Neil Harris: We could have won by more against Leeds...

Millwall boss Neil Harris: We could have won by more against Leeds United

By Richard Cawley -
0
287
Steve Morison's goal is disallowed in the first half Photo: Keith Gillard

Neil Harris admitted his Millwall side could have been more emphatic winners against Leeds United.

Aiden O’Brien’s second-half goal sealed the victory for the Lions as they inflicted a first defeat on the Championship leaders.

“A few boys are disappointed in the dressing room – Steve Morison could have had the matchball,” said Harris.

“Fred [Onyedinma], Jed [Wallace] had chances. George [Saville] missed a sitter at the end, I think there was a little bobble.

“It was a really strong performance.

“We bossed all areas of the park. We were strong in both boxes, we went back to front at the right times. Steve and Fred up top were a handful. We played on the front foot and with intensity.

“We outfought and out-ran them and were first to every second ball. We ran Leeds off the park. Credit to my players.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Millwall boss Neil Harris: We could have won by more against Leeds...