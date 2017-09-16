Millwall 1 Leeds United 0 – Magnificent Lions batter Championship leaders with O’Brien making their dominance count

Millwall kept up their fine home record against Leeds United as Aiden O’Brien’s goal sealed victory at The Den.

It might have only been 1-0 but that does no justice to the battering that the Championship leaders took in South London.

Felix Wiedwald’s goal led a charmed existence and at one stage it looked as if the home side would not get the three points they fully deserved. It would have felt a total injustice if they had not walked away with the win.

Eventually the breakthrough came, O’Brien slotting home from close-range after the ball was popped into his path by Fred Onyedinma, who filled in brilliantly for the suspended Lee Gregory.

Millwall were dominant throughout with Samuel Saiz’s off-target effort the only chance that the Yorkshire club produced.

The Lions were excellent in the opening 45 minutes, only lacking a goal.

They thought they had made a breakthrough in the seventh minutes. Felix Wiedwald spilled Conor McLaughlin’s strike from the edge of the box and Steve Morison was on hand to fire into the roof of the net. But he had been flagged for offside.

There were so many nearly moments for the Lions, who had particular success with Jed Wallace going past Vernon Anita down the Leeds’ left.

More than once the former Wolves winger put across quality crosses which Morison and Onyedinma could not get a touch on.

Wallace smashed over in the 33rd minute when Onyedinma nodded the ball back out to him while a Shaun Williams’ free-kick was not that far away from Wiedwald’s right upright.

Morison went close before the break. A Williams’ free-kick into the box was headed properly into the dangerzone by Byron Webster, but the captain’s header was scrambled around the post by Leeds’ German goalkeeper.

Williams was one of many impressive performers in the first half and Wiedwald palmed his opportunistic shot over the bar after the Irishman had done well to win a loose ball.

The second-half continued the one-way traffic as Millwall started fast. Their energy levels did not drop despite playing so long with 10 men at QPR in midweek.

Wiedwald was lucky that Shaun Hutchinson’s shot was straight at him and repelled it with his legs.

The United number one was motionless when Wallace’s 59th-minute drive came back off the base of the post. Conor Shaughnessy cleared Morison’s header away from his goal-line.

Morison tested Wiedwald again on 71 minutes.

Just as you wondered if the breakthrough would ever come, The Den erupted. O’Brien was on hand to convert his second goal of the season.

Leeds’ cause was not helped by Pontus Jansson going off with a hamstring pull – with all three substitutes used it meant they were down to 10 men.

Saville could have made sure of the outcome sooner but after playing a one-two with Morison he blazed over the crossbar.