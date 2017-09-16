Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: It could get worse for winless Eagles with really tough matches to come

“It could be an even worse scenario when that spell is over,” said Hodgson after losing his first game as Eagles manager 1-0 at home to Southampton.“But we’ll work hard and if there are points to be won then we’ll get them. We won’t be lying down but, realistically, when you look at these three games, people will say ‘how can you win them?’ That’s up to us. We won’t be the first team to have a disastrous start and to pull ourselves out of trouble.”“We didn’t deserve a fairytale ending,” said the 70-year-old, who was appointed on Tuesday following the sacking of Frank de Boer.“We didn’t play well enough. After the goal, you could see the nerves and the anxiety. The only comfort I could take is that we got better as the game went on. The players care and they hurt and you couldn’t say they weren’t trying.“We have to get better and sometimes it’s easier to get better physically and technically than it is mentally. We need mentally strong players because the criticism will add up.”Hodgson added: “The change of management has not brought the magic-wand effect but I still believe in the long run these players will pick themselves up off the floor, where they’ve been knocked to now. We’ve got players with big experience and personality to come back into the team.“I believe the work can be done on the training field if you have the right characters and we have those characters. We’ll keep chipping away at that and we have to hope the fans, who will be bitterly disappointed, stay with us.”