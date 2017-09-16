Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1 – Roy Hodgson’s first game ends in defeat as Eagles make it five losses in a row and NO goals

Steven Davis’ sixth-minute goal condemned Roy Hodgson to defeat in his first game as Crystal Palace manger.



The Eagles are pointless, goalless and bottom of the Premier League after five games – their inability to bulge the back of the net a new first since the top-flight was rebranded.



Captain Jason Puncheon missed Palace’s best opportunity of a scrappy encounter when the 31-year-old’s 49th-minute four-yard effort was smothered by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster following Jeffrey Schlupp’s left wing cross. Moments earlier Ruben Loftus-Cheek drove a low cross from the byline but his delivery evaded Yohan Cabaye.



Loftus-Cheek, playing in an advanced central role behind Christian Benteke, was Palace’s best player and there was a chorus of boos when the 21-year-old was replaced by Bakary Sako, who made his first appearance of the season.





Despite sacking Frank de Boer, Palace looked vulnerable from wide positions throughout. In the fifth minute, Cedric Soares made an overlapping run down the right-hand side and his cross fell to Mario Lemina, who scuffed his shot from 10 yards.



Palace failed to heed that early warning and fell behind when Dusan Tadic sent a low cross that Hennessey parried to Southampton captain Davis. The Northern Ireland international slotted his shot from eight yards into the bottom corner past Joel Ward’s outstretched leg.



Loftus-Cheek had Palace’s two best efforts in the first half, releasing a 30th-minute drive from 25 yards that flew just wide of the left-hand post after good combination play with Christian Benteke. The Chelsea loanee then evaded two Southampton defenders with a driving run but had his 10-yard effort was blocked by Ryan Bertrand.



Andros Townsend wasted a good chance to equalise on the stoke of half-time following Puncheon’s long ball down the left channel but the winger blazed his 10-yard half-volley into the side netting.



Palace played at a higher tempo in the second half as the rain hammered down but left themselves vulnerable to the counter-attack. In the 57th minute, Nathan Redmond’s right wing cross found Tadic who chipped the ball back into the centre but Shane Long made a poor connection with his six-yard header.



The Eagles dropped their intensity as the clock dwindled with Loftus-Cheek still driving at the Southampton defence but unable to deliver any quality deliveries for the isolated Benteke.



Cabaye’s 71st-minute corner was hung up at the back post but Ward could only connect with a meek header that Forster gathered. Ward then skied a cross in the closing minutes to the dismay of his team-mates.

Despite five minutes of injury time, the Eagles failed to carve an opening and left Hodgson with much to ponder.