Gillingham 1 Charlton Athletic 0 – Addicks lengthy unbeaten record at Priestfield ends

Charlton lost a league game to Gillingham for the first time since 1929 as Tom Eaves’ second-half goal proved decisive in the hosts’ 1-0 win.

The Addicks were guilty of squandering chances throughout the game but Karl Robinson will be deflated as his side are beaten by the side that started the day at the foot of the League One table.

It was a frenetic contest from the off, with Sean Clare bobbling an shot at Ben Amos from eighteen yards before Charlton had an early chance to open the scoring themselves.

Ricky Holmes found space on the Addicks’ left and his pull-back was fired at goal by Josh Magennis, only for Tomas Holy to react well to deny the Charlton striker. Tariqe Fosu soon had the Gills goalkeeper at full-stretch to tip an effort away from the edge of the box, before the hosts thought they had taken the lead.

Amos adjusted well to tip Clare’s swerving free-kick onto his own crossbar, with Gabriel Zakuani flagged offside as he stopped to head home the rebound.

Holmes’ half-volley was saved comfortably by Holy diving to his right with Charlton struggling to create many clear-cut chances as the half progressed, but they may have had a penalty just before the interval as Fosu was felled by Zakuani – though replays showed the Gills captain just made contact with the ball.

Charlton started the second period on the front-foot and Magennis was again guilty of wasting an opportunity. Holmes’ shot hit the Northern Irish international, who turned and fired straight at Holy from close-range.

He was made to pay moments later as Ady Pennock’s side took the lead. Max Ehmer broke into the penalty area and squared for Eaves to finish via the hand of Amos.

Holmes’ bending effort was tipped over the bar by Holy as Charlton looked for a way back into the contest, with Robinson throwing loanee Joe Dodoo into he mix with a quarter of the game to go.

Defender Patrick Bauer had a header cleared from the line after Chris Solly’s floated cross to the far post, before Mark Byrne’s shot deflected wide off Jason Pearce at the other end.

Ezri Konsa and Karlan Ahearne-Grant were introduced from the bench in the closing stages before the game was held up by smoke-bombs launched onto the pitch from the away section.

It was the substitute Konsa who was denied superbly twice in quick succession by Holy as the clock ticked over ninety minutes, but despite nine minutes of additional time being shown, the Addicks fell to a second successive defeat.