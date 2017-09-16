Southern Area title fight for Daniel Dubois tonight – and AJ Carter is full of motivation to cause an upset

South London’s rising heavyweight star Daniel Dubois has been warned that AJ Carter is not just looking for a payday in tonight’s clash at the Copper Box Arena.

Former Great Britain amateur prospect Dubois, 19, moved into the paid ranks after signing a deal with promoter Frank Warren earlier this year.

And in just his fifth bout the bigpunching teenager is challenging for the vacant Southern Area title as he looks to maintain his 100 per cent knockout ratio.

Brixton’s Carter is a huge underdog after suffering a heavy knockout loss to Kamil Sokolowski in April. He was also stopped by Kenneth Odeke in May 2014 – his first reverse since turning professional. His record stands at eight wins and three defeats.

Carter is trained by Richard Williams, the Stockwell man is a former Commonwealth champion.

“Clearly Dubois and his team have a plan to knock us over and roll on,” said Williams. “AJ’s already been knocked out twice, caught off guard before he learned to anticipate shots. Team Dubois will not be expecting this to go past two rounds. They’ve probably planned Daniel’s first defence already. But we have a different plan.

“I’ve been coaching Alex [AJ] since he got kayoed in his seventh fight three years ago. To be honest, back then his attitude and application were both lacking. His technique was pretty poor. He required a lot of work, but he learned quickly.

“Then, in his first bout with me, he got disqualified in the first round for hitting Larry Olubamiwo after break was called. After looking decent in his next two fights, he hurt his shoulder, basically because his punch technique was all wrong. He required surgery and, due to the absence, lost his way a bit; caught up in fighting on social media rather than concentrating on improving at the gym. In his return fight last April, he went left hook crazy and was knocked out, albeit by a very tough guy [Sokolowski].

“When his manager Brian Lawrence offered the Dubois fight, Alex accepted straight away. I warned him: ‘If you’re just doing it for the money, look elsewhere for a trainer.’ But he assured me he’s up for it. I have to say he’s been properly focussed, training very hard and he’s finally started listening.”

Williams says he has been aware of Dubois, born and raised in Deptford, for about three years “He used to hang around Miguel’s gym in Brixton. He was always huge for his age and today he’s a real big guy.

“Technically, Dubois is still very raw. His punches are a bit wide and don’t seem very snappy. Obviously he’s powerful but he’s not a beast from another planet. We’ve heard all the stories of what Daniel’s supposed to have done in sparring but we’re not impressed. Sparring should be for learning.

“I’ve no doubt that there’s a good fighter in there – but he’s untested. Daniel only had a handful of senior amateur fights and he’s never been past round two. His entire procareer doesn’t extend beyond 10 minutes “While Daniel is still a kid, Alex is a grown man who’s used to fighting grown men. AJ is also very quick and athletic. He has all the physical attributes to give Dubois a rough time.

“Also, Carter’s got me. This is a high pressure fight. Alex knows everyone expects him to get flattened. I can help him manage his fear and relax.

“My main thing here is a Carter victory and I don’t care how. This is the first time he’s applied himself properly. If Alex represents himself to the best of his ability, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t win this.”