Roy Hodgson’s first Crystal Palace press conference – the key subjects covered

Roy Hodgson met the press today for the first time since being appointed Crystal Palace manager on a two-year contract earlier this week.

Here is a breakdown of the main questions asked to the 70-year-old – and what he had to say.

What he has been doing since being sacked by England

“Manchester City asked me to go out to their Melbourne City club and act as a mentor for the young coach there. I did some TV work in Qatar, lectures in Uefa and other organisations. I’ve kept myself relatively busy, and not left the world of football behind.

“It’s a drug that gets in your veins and stays there. I’ve watched a lot of matches, but this is my first full-time employment in football for a year. I’m better for that. But I’ve not had many periods away from football in the previous 40 years, so I’m hoping this year recharged my batteries and recharged the enthusiasm and desire to do the job.”

Needed time to recover from the way his England reign ended with defeat to Iceland in the last 16 round of Euro 2016

“It would have been unusual if I had not felt (shattered) that day. I and my coaching staff cared very deeply. We had high hopes of going a good way into the competition. To lose in the way we did against a team many thought we should have beaten… that was a bad day. But it’s well over a year ago now. I’ve had lots of time to get my mind back on track, and it didn’t take me a year. It took less. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to come along, but I’ve had time to work on my fitness as well. I’m pleased to hear you say I look younger. That’s down to a good few sessions in the gym.”

When did you fancy another crack at it?

“Fairly quickly. Even during the course of the year there have been moments when I’ve considered opportunities. I’ve always been waiting and hoping for the offer and opportunity to take on a club at a level I want to work at, and something that will really test me and give me the opportunity to use the experience and hopefully the ability I’ve got as a football coach. This one came along and I had absolutely no hesitation in accepting. This is something I want to do.”

On mention that Palace gives him a shot at redemption after his England exit

“You’re talking in terms of things I haven’t thought much about. I don’t need to think about. I’m just really pleased that Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David Blitzer have decided they think I can be the man that Crystal Palace need at this moment in time.

“It couldn’t have been a better offer for me really, going back to my roots, the club I’ve supported from afar. Words like redemption mean nothing to me. What I’ve found in the last couple of days is how much I’ve missed that day-to-day contact with players, and I’m hoping I get a lot of chance to work with the players and make some kind of difference.”

On Frank de Boer lasting just four games in the Palace hotseat – a new Premier League record for a permanent boss

“It’s for you people to give your opinions on that. I tend to see it as something that is happening, something which the pressures on the owners to keep satisfying the fans and keep their teams in the league… it’s a fact of life. Anyone who takes on a job as a Premier League manager needs to be aware of these pressures. Nothing has changed in the sense that football is a results based business. That was the case many years ago.

“But with the amount of money in the Premier League, that side of it is exacerbated. But it’s a philosophical question. My job is far away from that. My job is to come here, do a good job every day on that training field, and make sure this team recovers the confidence it’s lost after four straight defeats and gets back on the track they were on at the end of last year and the year before.

“It’s the same group. It might even be improved with some signings. I’m confident this group won’t let the fans down, and I’m confident the fans will back us, share our plight, suffer with us but won’t abandon us. I hope.”

On other job offers

“I’m not talking about that. It irritates me when I see people talking about jobs I could have got….”

Is Palace his last job?

“Thanks. At the moment I’m feeling as good as I’ve ever felt. You can’t tear up your birth certificate, but it’s how you feel. There were times in my 40s when I felt a lot less physically and mentally adept than I do today. I can’t prove that. You’ll have to take my word for it. Whether it’s my last job, I don’t know. But i’ve signed a two-year contract. I want to keep Palace up and develop Crystal Palace, along with the chairman and the owners, to try and make us an even better Premier League team going forward.”