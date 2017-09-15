Millwall boss: We have to make Den hostile for visit of Leeds United

Millwall manager Neil Harris wants The Den volume to be ramped up even more tomorrow when Leeds United come to town.

There has been no problem with atmosphere at the South London club’s home since they won promotion to the Championship – but this weekend promises to be even more supercharged than usual due to the rivalry between the two sets of supporters.

Leeds head to the capital top of the Championship and with the best defensive record in the league – conceding just twice. It is over 10 hours since their goal was last breached.

Harris said: “We’ve got to make The Den as hostile and loud as we possibly can and the players will respond.

“Leeds have had a very strong start but this doesn’t get better for Millwall – Leeds at The Den off the back of a fantastic derby [against QPR]. These are the occasions and weeks why we wanted to get promoted last season.

“QPR away and then Leeds at home – it’s hard to top that. There is always an added edge. Why? I’m not sure. It is not a local game or one draped in rich history – but Leeds always has an edge to it, on the pitch and in the stands.

“Leeds will bring a big crowd in full voice. They are a team full of confidence, but we have momentum from Tuesday night.

“They are not conceding goals but this is a chance for us to break them down and create opportunities. We’ve certainly done that, scoring eight goals in three matches at The Den.

“Leeds are a talented side but we’ll go out there and have a right go. Whoever comes to The Den this season we will play on the front foot and be aggressive.

“We want to make sure we impose our game on teams that come to our ground. I’d say we have done that in every game, barring the first 45 minutes at Wolves.”

Striker Tom Elliott, who started on Leeds’ books, will miss out with a quad strain.

The summer signing from AFC Wimbledon is expected to be out for at least another three weeks.