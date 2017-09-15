Charlton Athletic’s loss to Wigan treated as a blip – but mettle of Karl Robinson’s side set to be tested as difficulty level of fixtures gets ready to ramp up

It shows the good work put in by Charlton Athletic over the first five weeks of the season that Tuesday night’s emphatic 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic did not produce an outpouring of anger.

Go back to the past couple of campaigns and a performance and final outcome like the one witnessed in SE7 in midweek would have seen social media and message forums on fire.

But the over-riding message coming across from fans after the Addicks deservedly lost their 100 per cent record at The Valley was that there are going to be blips.

Patience and understanding are two things there often hasn’t been a lot of when the club disastrously lost Championship status and then underwhelmed in the 2016-17 season.

But a second reverse in seven matches still leaves Charlton third in the early standings with a trip to bottom club Gillingham tomorrow. It represents an excellent chance to instantly bounce back.

The Addicks had won six straight at The Valley, if you add in a storming finish to the old season, before they looked devoid of ideas and defensively vulnerable against a Wigan side who could easily have won by a bigger margin.

What you have to say is that Charlton have only played two of the current top 10 in the division. Although they pulled off an impressive victory at Rotherham United, they have got the likes of Peterborough, Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers to come.

The three straight wins to inject some optimism when they signed off in the summer came against the Gills, Chesterfield and Swindon – the latter two both relegated.

Now I’m not saying for one moment that the Addicks are not genuine contenders for the top-six, especially with Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves both missing at the moment. But Wigan just plants at least a seed of doubt.

Boss Karl Robinson felt that Wigan – stung by a 1-0 defeat to table-topping Shrewsbury on Saturday – produced a reaction in South London. Now Charlton need to do the same.

On paper, at least, the next couple look inviting. A Gillingham side bereft of confidence and then 22nd-placed Bury at home. The Addicks will be expected to win both.

After that comes a far trickier sequence. Fleetwood at Highbury before Charlton host the Posh. Mid-table Doncaster make the trip to the capital before Oxford and Bradford away in quick succession.

We all know that schedules can be deceptive. What looks potentially like a chance to feast on points can turn into a famine and vice-versa.

What did seem strange is just how off-key the Addicks were against Wigan.

The likes of Ricky Holmes kept trying to find that bit of magic which often makes the difference – the winger knows no other way – but it was a night when the team’s offensive talents did not spark anything.

Maybe it have been different if Charlton had taken their best chance in the first-half when the deadlock had yet to be broken.

Jake Forster-Caskey produced a ferocious strike which flew past Jamie Jones in the Wigan goal and slammed back off the woodwork, Josh Magennis only able to head the rebound wide.

But instead it was Wigan who drew first blood just before the break. The excellent Michael Jacobs picked out Reece James on the left of the penalty area and his low cross was tapped in by Gavin Massey.

If the space was bad for that goal, it was even worse for Massey’s second.

Once again no-one was picking up the overlapping full-back and Nathan Byrne played it inside for the Latics man to drive across Ben Amos, whose saves helped to keep the scoreline respectable.

There was no sense of urgency to close Massey, Jason Pearce starting to step towards the Wigan number 11 just as he planted a low right-footed drive home.

The third will be another video nasty for Robinson to replay.

James once again had no pressure on him as he crossed from the left in the closing stages and Jay Dasilva’s attempted clearance fell nicely for Sam Morsy to find the bottom left corner.