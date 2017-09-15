Big match analysis: Millwall’s 2-2 draw at QPR can boost confidence for test against leaders Leeds United

Leeds come to the Den tomorrow high on confidence – but the Lions can take a lot of encouragement from this credible point.

Neil Harris’ Lions were soaked to the skin after a fast-paced, physical London derby. Given that they played nearly an hour with 10 players following Lee Gregory’s dismissal, there was plenty to take encouragement from.

Millwall produced many of their best traits in the opening 50 minutes – compact at the back, breaking down the channels at pace and using the front pair of Gregory and Steve Morison as focal points.

This was a fixture that the 1,500-plus travelling support were eagerly-awaiting as the Lions locked horns with ex-boss Ian Holloway.

“Will we see you at The Den?,” was one of the only printable chants directed at the Bristolian. It’s not clear if that was in reference to him hiding in the dugout for his final match in charge of the Lions – when they lost heavily at home to Norwich – or the fact he was one of the favourites to be the first Championship managerial sacking.

Millwall looked the more accomplished side.

Gregory should have scored within the first minute with an eight-yard effort turned away by QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies. But the intent was clear from the onset that Millwall were not intimidated in their first derby of the season against an established Championship club.

Conor McLaughlin has been impressive at right-back since joining from Fleetwood Town in the summer. The Northern Ireland international is a reliable defender and, against QPR, the 26-year-old displayed his attacking threat with a sublime effort that gave Millwall a deserved early lead.

McLaughlin and Jed Wallace could form a productive partnership for Millwall this season down the right flank. Wallace seems to be thriving since making the permanent move to South London and took his goal very well with a sweet strike early in the second half after good build-up play – Shaun Williams picking him out with a looping ball on the right of the penalty area.

The game turned on the red card. Millwall looked comfortable defending against QPR up until that point with Wallace and the impressive Shane Ferguson offering an outlet on the counter-attack.

Ferguson’s set-pieces were a constant threat for Millwall and the ex-Rangers, Birmingham City and Newcastle United player has played himself into contention for the visit of Leeds United on Saturday after replacing the suspended Aiden O’Brien.

The game carried an edge from the first whistle with Millwall picking up five bookings. While Gregory made a genuine attempt to play the ball, it was an unnecessary tackle to make at the edge of QPR’s box. There was no danger of a counter-attack and Millwall looked the more likely side to score again. Harris said post-match he found it “a crazy decision” but the frontman was unwise to give referee Roger East a decision to make when he had already brandished a series of yellow cards.

Harris will be pleased with the team’s defensive organisation and spirit as they denied a QPR side who dominated possession in the final half hour. The Lions are coming to terms with the division and more performances of this manner will surely yield victories. But despite the fitness and resilience of the side, playing without the ball for sustained periods will result in mistakes.

Jordan Archer rescued Millwall on several occasions with a string of fine saves in both halves.

Despite playing with 10 men, the first QPR goal was preventable. Harris said the team shouldn’t be conceding from a set-piece and the equaliser seemed inevitable as Millwall could not get out of their own half. In these situations, a mobile striker would have been a welcome addition as Morison was left isolated up front and Harris switched to a back five.

Morison will wonder how he failed to score his first goal of the season after directing a headestraight into Smithies’ hands from six yards following Ferguson’s excellent delivery midway through the first half. The Lions captain’s audacious effort from 40 yards on the stroke of half-time proved a nine-game goal drought is not affecting his confidence. The 34-year-old led the line well throughout but was reduced to the role of defender in the second half as QPR launched wave after wave of attack.

Harris will hope to use this performance as a template for upcoming games and the Lions could start climbing the league table if they can repeat this fluidity and intensity.