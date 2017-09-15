Crystal Palace have made the right move to appoint Roy Hodgson – his Fulham achievements cannot be praised enough

There used to be a white-and-black banner next to Craven Cottage displaying the message “still believe” – two words that took on special significance during Roy Hodgson’s Fulham stay.

When Hodgson was in charge down by the Thames, you really did think most things were possible. The transformation of fortunes is hard to understate.

Crystal Palace appointed the former England manager on Tuesday and there is no doubting they have picked wisely.

It’s easy to throw his spells at Liverpool and the Three Lions into the mix – deemed as failures – while stubbornly refusing to look at a back catalogue of success elsewhere.

And perhaps nowhere else is quite as impressive as Fulham.

Hands up, that’s my team. Hands up, you won’t find me shifting my opinion that Hodgson was the appointment Palace should have made in the summer. I said it on Twitter at the time.

It’s not a sexy one. It’s sensible.

At Fulham, he made what seemed impossible suddenly seem possible.

We picked up just nine points from the first 13 Premier League games when Hodgson took charge at the end of 2007. Twelve points from the last five games, including an improbable 3-2 win at Manchester City after being 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go, led to securing safety on the final day with Danny Murphy’s late goal at Portsmouth. It’s safe to say that Hodgson has been in tighter spots than the one he inherits at Selhurst Park.

But if defying those drop odds was hugely impressive, he surpassed that when Fulham reached the Europa League final in 2010.

Context is needed. Our season started in July as we played in Lithuania to kick off the competition – it was the first of 62 games that campaign. Eighteen of those came in the Europa League.

Exhaustion finally told in extra-time as Diego Forlan’s winner denied a flagging Fulham side the chance of a penalty shootout lottery against Athletico Madrid. The timing could not have been more cruel.

Alongside those cup exploits, Hodgson led his team to 12th in the table as they finished with 46 points. It was 16 clear of relegation. Palace have only managed to surpass that total once in their four seasons at this level – 48 in the 2014/15 campaign – without the added demands of European football.

I’ve not even touched on the absolute ecstasy of a 4-1 victory over Juventus at the Cottage after losing 3-1 in the away leg.

You don’t do all of that by being a lucky manager. You have to be a bloody good one.

And it was all achieved with the likes of Zoltan Gera, Danny Murphy, Simon Davies, Bobby Zamora, Aaron Hughes, Brede Hangeland and Mark Schwarzer. Good players and reliable professionals, but not superstars.

Palace, partly due to the money that has pumped even more heavily into the Premier League since their promotion, have greater quality in their midst.

Hodgson will be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of being able to work with the likes of Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Mamadou Sakho and Yohan Cabaye.

Palace need structure. Palace need direction. Hodgson provides it. It seemed strange after admissions they had tried to shift the playing style too far away from their core strengths in the latter stages of Alan Pardew’s reign that they went for a gamble in Frank de Boer.

Attributing fault is a difficult one. Not least down to the fact that all the main parties involved will have different viewpoints.

What you have got to say is that De Boer showed an inflexibility to accept he did not have the personnel to play his chosen system of three at the back and ploughed on regardless.

Player power is part of the game now. And one of the easiest ways to cause yourself issues is by taking people away from their natural game. Luka Milivojevic, who played the central midfield role with such aplomb after his arrival in January, was a makeshift centre-back in pre-season. Andros Townsend and Joel Ward were both used at right wing-back, which did not suit either.

Was De Boer sending a message that more signings were required to make his system work? Or just a general stubbornness that he would do it his way.

Palace’s start to the season has been a relatively gentle one – what lies around the corner is certainly not – and to come away without a goal, let alone a point, is simply not good enough.

Hodgson has had success at this size of club. At West Bromwich Albion he guided them to 10th, their best finish since the rebranding of the top flight.

In 2016 England became only the fifth country to qualify for a European Championship with a 100 per cent record, no matter how badly things unravelled when they got to France. They were unbeaten when they reached the World Cup in Brazil two years earlier, even if again the tournament was a major letdown.

Liverpool was disappointing, but then Kenny Dalglish was waiting in the wings from the moment that Hodgson walked through the door at Anfield.

Trying and failing at bigger clubs is nothing to be criticised for anyway.

Sam Allardyce’s biggest clubs? Newcastle – where he lasted a shade under eight months. West Ham – they were in the Championship at the time. England – gone in 67 days although not related to results.

Tony Pulis’ most high-profile positions away from Palace? Stoke, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth. It didn’t stop him doing very well in SE25.

They might be more paint-by-numbers bosses but when the Eagles have sought bold brushstrokes across the canvas then it has ended in something far from a masterpiece.

Often people want risk, but then complain when it doesn’t work out.

Fulham post-Roy were a club that benefited for a period that there were clubs in a greater state of flux before they did eventually drop into the Championship. The same can be argued for Aston Villa.

But there isn’t a Hull or Sunderland this time around. That’s why Palace need some stability and a return to the core strengths that have kept them in the Premier League for a fifth straight season.

De Boer didn’t tap into those. Hodgson certainly will.