Football League “suspend” plans for Millwall fans to be part of photo ID scheme

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh says that the Football League’s plans to introduce a photo ID card scheme for travelling fans has been “suspended”.

Reports in August stated that the measure would come in after a number of fans ran onto the Wembley pitch after May’s League One play-off final win over Bradford City.

“The Football League had been asking for us to introduce a photo ID card but we have got to the position where that is not going to happen,” Kavanagh told the South London Press. “It was what I would term as suspended.

“I’d like to stress it is as a working partnership with them. If we have a major disorder case by Millwall fans they will insist on bringing in a photo ID scheme. But at the moment they have listened to us and stepped away from that.

“What we are coming up with is that we are looking at a scheme next year which means if you are a member or season-ticket holder who wants to travel away you will have to have given us your photo to be on our system.

“There are a lot of sports organisations and other teams using it because of the terrorism threats. From a security perspective it is the way clubs are moving.

“There are various other steps we will start announcing but all the aim is to allow Millwall fans to be treated properly and not, at times, like criminals before they have done something wrong.

“What we are trying to do as a club, having worked with our supporters’ group, is build a positive reputation of Millwall fans travelling. We are putting together a raft of measures.

“How we achieve that when we go away means people understand they can treat us with respect. We have got a strong membership scheme but it does attract the unsavoury element of other clubs – because of our reputation. It is always a challenge and the fans are suffering the brunt of that.

“What we’re trying to do is handle the membership scheme, working with the police and away clubs, to demonstrate our fans travelling are not a problem. So that they don’t just look at us – they look at their own people – who are taking the attention away from Millwall fans travelling who are good, honest, hard-working fans.

“Hopefully this will see a downgrading where our fans are not being over-policed and potentially victimised.”