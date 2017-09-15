Tooting & Mitcham manager Wilson: Our defending has not been good enough

Frank Wilson has told his Tooting & Mitcham side they need to shape up defensively or their difficult start to life in the Bostik League Premier Division will continue.

The Terrors are second from bottom in the table and lost 3-1 at Burgess Hill Town on Tuesday.

Omar Folkes’ 68th-minute goal was only a consolation effort for the South London club, who won promotion last season but are yet to win at their new level.

Left-back Peter Wedgeworth completed his suspension but Tooting were also without midfielder Kevin MacLaren and striker Mike Dixon (both hamstring). Holding midfielder Eddie Dines picked up an injury in the warm-up.

“We need players back in the side to make us more stable,” said Wilson. “It is fine margins. One or two come out, one or two step in and no matter how good it makes us offensively – we are not good enough defensively both individually and as a team.

“We’ve come away from the game on Tuesday and the opposition management team are extremely complimentary about how well we played and that we were unlucky – but flattery is all we have got because we have either only taken a point or got beaten.

“They were three really poor goals. We were just incapable of defending situations. Other teams in this division defend better than we do.

“The players being picked at the moment have to take accountability. Why are we conceding these goals? It is not good enough from some.

“We’re second from bottom after seven matches but I can name a number of those where we have been excellent. We’re not the second worst team in the division, and I don’t mean any disrespect to others. We’re very, very confident that by the end of the season we can find our feet and be somewhere mid-table.

“I had a similar feeling coming away from our game on Saturday [a 1-1 draw at home to Needham Market]. I don’t feel Tuesday’s scoreline reflected the game.

“We’re creating chances but not putting them away. That’s not just one person. A number are getting into goalscoring positions but just not finding the back of the net. And then defensively we are extremely frail.”

Tooting keeper Joe Tupper was sent off for handball outside his box. Wilson felt that there was a covering defender as well as the stopper’s clearance slicing in the wet conditions onto his hand.

“It was a crazy decision by the referee,” said Wilson. “I thought he gave some real soft decisions against Burgess Hill too.

“Even their manager came over and said how bad the ref had been in previous games for them. That’s not why we lost, we were already 3-1 down at that point.

“We’ve had three players sent off in our first seven games. Kevin MacLaren got two yellow cards in the first 18 minutes – and one of those he won the ball. Peter Wedgeworth’s was a really terrible tackle and he fully deserved it.

“We’re in that sort of situation that when it rains, it pours.

“We had two youth team players on the bench on Tuesday. In some ways that is great for the work we are doing here – they have both got a good desire and attitude – but it is the wrong time for them. You want to get wins under your belt, be playing with more freedom and flexibility and then use them.

“They are coming on because we are really short in terms of selection.”

Tooting travel to Folkestone Invicta tomorrow in the FA Cup second qualifying round.