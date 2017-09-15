Marcus Hook’s Surrey Cricket Club column: Sangakkara could be making Surrey farewell next week

Kumar Sangakkara could well be making his last ever appearance for Surrey at the Oval next week, unless Alec Stewart can talk him into playing in next summer’s Twenty20.

As the returning officer for the Surrey Supporters’ Club end of season awards voting, I don’t think it’s letting the cat out of the bag in revealing that Sanga is this year’s player of the season.

The return of Sangakkara – not to mention Mark Stoneman – brings a touch of class to the top of the order heading into the last few weeks of the campaign, not that runs have been a problem for Surrey in the County Championship.

The bugbear of many a supporter is seeing opposition top orders collapse only for the tail to then wag, as was the case, again, at Southampton last week.

Nevertheless, in terms of finding a replacement for Sanga, I’m convinced Stewart has his eye on a world-class batter as the overseas for 2018.

Conversely, next week’s opponents, Somerset, have really struggled with bat. As someone who grew up combining a visit to the grandparents in Weston-super-Mare with the seven days of the cricket festival at Weston, it would be a shame to see them relegated.

Unless one of Hildreth, Trescothick or Davies double their run tally in the last three games, they won’t have anyone registering a 1,000 championship-run season for the first time since 2004.

It hasn’t helped that overseas player Dean Elgar was only available for six championship fixtures. But it wasn’t as though the South African was expected to be on the fringes of this summer’s Test series with England.

What also seems to be an example of bad planning, or quite possibly man management, is allowing Adam Hose (who will, in all probability, finish second to Elgar in Somerset’s batting averages) to leave mid-season and join Warwickshire.

There was increased security at the Oval for this week’s championship match against Yorkshire. Some of the spectators I have spoken to think it’s an over-reaction, likewise the lockdown that followed the arrow landing on the pitch during the Middlesex game. All I can say is that’s all very well in hindsight.

Talking of arrows, by coincidence, Surrey CCC sent an email to all its members last week drawing their attention to the forthcoming Darts Masters night at the Oval, featuring Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor and Wayne ‘Hawaii 501’ Mardle.